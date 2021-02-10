Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Reunite For Action-Thriller ‘Ganapath’

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon was on Wednesday confirmed as the lead actress of Vikas Bahl’s upcoming action film Ganapath, opposite Tiger Shroff.

The action-packed thriller will mark Sanon’s reunion with Tiger Shroff afterHeropanti in 2014.

Film critic Taran Adarsh also shared the announcement on Twitter.

TIGER SHROFF – KRITI SANON REUNITE FOR #GANAPATH… #Heropanti pair #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon to star in action-thriller #Ganapath… Directed by #VikasBahl… Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani… Shoot begins mid-2021. pic.twitter.com/83254qx5rY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2021

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., ‘Ganapath’ is being directed by Vikas Bahl. The shooting for the film is slated to begin in mid-2021.