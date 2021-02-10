Ganapath
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Reunite For Action-Thriller ‘Ganapath’

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon was on Wednesday confirmed as the lead actress of Vikas Bahl’s upcoming action film Ganapath, opposite Tiger Shroff.

The action-packed thriller will mark Sanon’s reunion with Tiger Shroff afterHeropanti in 2014.

Film critic Taran Adarsh also shared the announcement on Twitter.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., ‘Ganapath’ is being directed by Vikas Bahl. The shooting for the film is slated to begin in mid-2021.

