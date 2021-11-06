Tiger Shroff Begins Shooting For ‘Ganpath’ In UK Schedule

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has begun shooting for his upcoming film titled ‘Ganpath’ in the UK Schedule. The action star took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of all the action set to unfold on the big screen next year.

He wrote: “God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule,” he captioned the post.”

The film is directed by Vikas Bahl ‘Ganapath’ will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian future.

On the work front, besides this, Tiger has a solid lineup of films that include – ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Baaghi 4’ and a remake of the Hollywood film ‘Rambo’.