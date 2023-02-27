Tiger Roaming In Keonjhar, Debrigarh Forests Caught On Camera

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Forest Department has sighted Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) roaming in forests in Keonjhar and Debrigarh.

Forest officials said a tiger from Chhattisgarh comes to Debrigarh regularly which is believed to be roaming in two forests of Bargarh along with Debrigarh sanctuary.

Similarly, another tiger has also been found in Rangmatia of Ghatgaon range of Keonjhar. The forest department has captured the pictures of these two big cats roaming in the forest on camera. The animal is believed to have come from Similipal.

The photo of the tiger roaming in Debrigarh was also captured by Bargarh forest officials.

After sighting the tiger, the number of camera traps has been increased in Debrigarh. Additional squads have also been mobilised for tiger management in Debrigarh. The pugmarks are being analyzed by a biologist.

On the other hand, villagers of Rohaniduma and Banamahul Diha of Keonjhar had recently found pugmarks of tiger near a carcass of of a bore in the reserve forest.

Forest department is trying to find out the species of tiger from the pugmarks.

The forest department has installed 10 trap cameras in the forest to track down the tiger. More cameras will be installed in the area as the tiger roams around in Ghatgaon ranges.