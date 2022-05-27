Tiger On Preying Feast Triggers Panic In Nuapada Village!

Nuapada: A tiger triggered panic in the Boden area in Odisha’s Nuapada district. After preying as many as four calves from the Sirli village one after the other, the leopard has eaten up a bullock on Thursday, barging into the village-forest.

Sources said, a few locals of Sirli village were guarding cattle near the village today. Meanwhile,a leopard attacked a bullock all of a sudden and dragged it into the forest. Later, it ate up the bullock after killing it despite the chasing operation by the locals.

Following this, the locals have urged the forest officials for trapping the ferocious tiger as soon as possible.