Tiger Mauls Man To Death In Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: A 30-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a tiger near Majhara railway station in Tikunia forest area of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The victim has been identified as Kamlesh Kumar.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Kamlesh was returning home on his bicycle after working in a cane field in the forest area of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve when a tiger suddenly pounced on him and tried to drag him into the forest.

Meanwhile, his friends who were on a bullock cart shouted and threw sticks at the tiger to scare it away. The animal fled leaving him grievously injured.

The injured man was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Later, the autopsy report confirmed that Kamlesh died as his windpipe was ruptured.

Earlier on Saturday, a 30-year-old man Mahesh of Dumeda village was killed in a tiger attack.