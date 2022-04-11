Tiger Cub Rocky Falls Sick In Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: A tiger cub named Rocky has fallen critically ill in Nandankanan Zoo in the state capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Reportedly, the tiger cub is being treated by a Nandankanan veterinarian under the guidance of OUAT professors.

He has been suffering from diarrhea and fever due to which she is being treated with saline and antibiotics, added reports.

Notably, Rocky is one of three tiger cubs that White tigress ‘Bijaya’ had delivered. Hew was named on the foundation day of the Nandankanan zoo.