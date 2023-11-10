Tiger 3 collects Rs 12.43 cr in advance booking

Mumbai: The advance booking for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi’s Tiger 3 is now running in two figures and there is high possibility the film will be the biggest Diwali opener in India. The advance booking collection for Tiger 3 for the opening day, November 12, stands at Rs 12.43 crore, as per a report on Sacnilk.com. Also read: Salman Khan reacts to 6 am shows of Tiger 3, jokes ‘mujhse miss ho jayega’.

As per the report, 4,62,327 tickets have already been sold for the first day of Tiger 3 release. This includes 4,35,913 tickets for the Hindi 2D version and 14,158 for the Telugu 2D version. The film will be released in Tamil as well for which 1957 tickets have already been sold. The craze for watching Tiger 3 in IMAX version is also high since 8203 tickets have already been booking for day one.

It is also being reported that Tiger 3 may not release in Oman and Kuwait and the reason behind this ban is possibly Katrina Kaif’s towel scene in the film.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, who had earlier directed Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat, Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. It will reportedly have cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.