Tiger 3 becomes the all-time biggest Diwali hit, Surpassed Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Krissh 3!

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest superstars in the nation. While he has delivered several blockbusters and superhits over the years, the superstar of the nation has recently treated the fans and the audiences to the biggest action thriller, ‘Tiger 3’. Continuing his blockbuster cinematic journey, the actioner opened to a fabulous response on Diwali Day and raked in 44.50 Cr. on Day 1. With this collection, Salman has set the benchmark high and set the record for the highest collection for Diwali release ever.

Besides this, the Salman Khan starrer has not just proved its mettle at the domestic box office but also roared louder on the worldwide market, where the film has broken all the previous records for Diwali releases and has collected a huge number of 400 Cr. in just 10 days making it the highest grossing Diwali release of all time. With this, the Salman Khan starrer has topped the list with the number one position, beating previously released Diwali releases Krrish 3, which collected 393 Cr. (2013), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which collected 389 Cr. (2015). With this record, Salman Khan has now secured two films out of the top three all-time biggest-grossing films to release on Diwali. With Tiger 3, Salman Khan has delivered one of the best performances of his career.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.