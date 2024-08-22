TiE Bangalore partners with Atria University to Launch SES

Bengaluru: In a significant development on World Entrepreneurs Day, TiE Bangalore and Atria University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the Atria School of Sustainable Entrepreneurship supported by TiE Bangalore (ASSET).

This strategic partnership aims to create a pioneering platform dedicated to advancing sustainable business practices by equipping future entrepreneurs with vital skills and knowledge. In conjunction with this partnership, TiE Bangalore has launched the TGS2024 GreenFlame of Entrepreneurship Global Campaign. This initiative is set to engage the global entrepreneurial community and secure 100,000+ pledges to drive meaningful action toward a sustainable future among youth.

The MoU was signed by Shri Madan Padaki, Chair of TGS2024 and President of TiE Bangalore, and Shri Dr. Rajeevan Madhavan Nair, Vice Chancellor of Atria University, and former Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India.

The Atria School of Sustainable Entrepreneurship supported by TiE Bangalore (ASSET) will offer a comprehensive suite of educational programs, including workshops, certification courses, diploma programs, and a four-year degree. These offerings will cover crucial areas such as NetZero, Circular Economy, Asset Tokenization, and Responsible AI, while also focusing on Design Thinking, Rapid Prototyping, and Market Validation.

The degree program will also include 8 additional sprints concentrating on Entrepreneurship, such as Ideation to Design, Validation & Viability, Market Sizing, and Business Model Innovation, with mentoring support from Entrepreneurs-in-Residence (EiRs).

TiE mentors and angel investors will guide and shape startup projects, provide monthly talks/masterclasses by successful entrepreneurs, and offer internships in TiE startups. Atria University will also provide a dedicated co-working space, Beyonder Studio, which will host sustainability-focused startups recommended by TiE.

These startups will benefit from open access to academic sprints, interaction with CoE practitioners and faculty, and collaboration with Atria University students across various majors.