Tickets For India Vs South Africa T20 To Be Sold On June 9-10

Cuttack: The tickets for India-South Africa T20 at Barabati Stadium will be sold on June 9 and 10, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) informed today.

The OCA finalised the modalities for ticket sale at a meeting in Cuttack on Friday.

The T20 between India and South Africa has been scheduled on June 12. Below are the ticket rates:

Gallery No-1, 3 & 5: Rs 900 including 18% GST

Gallery No-2, & 4: Rs 700 including 18% GST

Special Enclosure: Rs 5000 including 18% GST

New Pavilion: Rs 8000 including 18% GST

Corporate Box: Rs 12,000 including 18% GST

AC Box: Rs 7000 including 18% GST