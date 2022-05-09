Ticket Prices For IND Vs SA T20I At Barabati Stadium To Be Hiked

Cuttack: Ticket prices for the 2nd T20 International between India and South Africa to be hosted at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12 will be increased, informed Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera on Sunday.

After the Special General Meeting of OCA, Behera informed that the Finance Committee has approved two budgets for the match, one with spectators and another without spectators.

The OCA has requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Sports Department Secretary R Vineel Krishna, and Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commisionerate SK Priyadarsi to allow the match with spectators as the Covid-19 situation in the State has improved.

Behera further informed that the work of Gallery No. 7 in the stadium will be completed by the end of this month. As a result, a total of 44,400 spectators will be able to watch the match.

The tickets for the India Vs South Africa T20I match at Barabati Stadium will be available both online and offline, he added.