Thunderstorm ‘Yellow Warning’ in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow warning with forecast for rainfall and thunderstorm activities in several districts of Odisha including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm very likely to occur over some of the districts of Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city), Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Bhadrak during next three hours,” the duty officer of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike,” the IMD official added.

Similarly, the weather office predicted that light to moderate rain/ thunderstorm is very likely to occur over some parts of the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur during next three hours.