Thunderstorm: Yellow warning for 13 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: An Yellow warning regarding a thunderstorm with lightning has been issued to 13 Odisha districts by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

The warning has been sounded on Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj till Friday 8.30 am.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, said the IMD.

Meanwhile, one or two places of the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj will likely experience Light to moderate rain or thundershower. On the other hand, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.