Thunderstorm With Lightning Very Likely In These Odisha Districts On August 15

Bhubaneswar: Due to prevalent monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in 20 districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours. India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre issued Yellow Warning for next five days.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD said, “Cyclonic circulation over east Bangladesh and its neighbourhood now lies over south Bangladesh and neighbourhood extending up to 5.8 Km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. The cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood at 5.8 Km above mean sea level has merged with the above cyclonic circulation.”

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha, South Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.

For Monday (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 15.08.2023)

Yellow Warning (Be Updated)- Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Bolangir.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Jajpur.

For Tuesday (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.08.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 16.08.2023)

Yellow Warning (Be Updated)- Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur.