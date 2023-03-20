Thunderstorm Warning Issued For These Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued thunderstorm warning for several districts of Odisha for today.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi, it predicted and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha, it forecasted.

Temperature Forecast: No large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 2-3 days and gradual rise by 2-4 degree Celsius thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.