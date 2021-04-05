Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Gajapati & Ganjam Dists In Next 2 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department regional centre here issued thunderstorm warning for Gajapati and Ganjam districts within the next hours.

Moderate thunderstorm with hail, lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Gajapati and Ganjam within the next two hours, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Under its impact, minor damage to loose and unsecured structures, minor damage to banana trees. and damage to standing crops may occur, the Met Centre said while issuing Orange warning (Be prepared).

The weatherman has advised people to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.