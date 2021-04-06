Thunderstorm & Rainfall Alert Issued To 6 Odisha Dists In Next 2 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall in six districts of Odisha within next two hours.

“Light thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, GajapatiI, Ganjam and Kandhamal within next two hours,” the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The weatherman has advised people to keep a watch on the weather accordingly move to safer places to protect from the lightning strike.