Thunderstorm & Rainfall Alert For 5 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert to five districts of Odisha till 9.15 pm.

The Met Centre has sounded Yellow warning for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts till 9.15 pm.

“Light Thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching 30- 40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Rayagada, and Nabarangpur within next two hours,” said the IMD.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.