Thunderstorm Likely In These Odisha Districts Today

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here forecasted that several districts of Odisha are likely to experience thunderstorm and rainfall today.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur, the Meteorological Centre predicted.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha, it added.

Temperature Forecast: No large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days.