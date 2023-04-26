Thunderstorm Likely In These Odisha Districts Today

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha may experience thunderstorm today as the Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued Yellow Warning in this regard.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri,” the Meteorological Centre forecasted.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, it added.