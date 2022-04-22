Thunderstorm, Lightning Likely In 15 Odisha Dists Over Next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Koraput, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara over the next 24 hours, according to the latest weather bulletin issued by the IMD.

Further, hailstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha during the same period, the IMD’s bulletin added.

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the aforementioned districts.

The IMD has said that light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at a few places over the State during the next 24 hours.

The sky in Bhubaneswar will be partly cloudy with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm over the next 24 hours while maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be around 39°C and 26°C respectively, it added.

The IMD has further said that maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours at many places over the districts of interior Odisha during next 24 hours and thereafter it will again rise gradually by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha.