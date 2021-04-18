Thunderstorm, Lightning In Odisha Till April 21; SRC Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: In view of IMD’s latest forecast of thunderstorm and lightning activity in several districts of Odisha, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued an advisory to district Collectors.

The IMD in its mid-day bulletin had stated that some districts in south, north and western Odisha will experience thunderstorm with lightning activity till April 21 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbourhood.

Following the forecast, the SRC has asked Collectors to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action in case of any eventuality.

Here’s complete weather outlook:

Day 1 (Valid from 1330 hours of April 18 to 0830 hours of April 19)

Moderate rain or thunderstorm likely to occur in some parts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Bolangir.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely at the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Rayagada.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hours of April 19 to 0830 hours of April 20)

Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Kandhamal

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmpl very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hours of April 20 to 0830 hours of April 21)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Nuapada.

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada.