Thunderstorm & Lightning Alert Issued For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre has issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for several districts of the State.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to run close to foothills of the Himalayas. Under the influence, light to moderate rain / thundershower has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

The weather agency further issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for several districts.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore.

DAY-2 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 01.09.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 02.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North

Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.