Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind lashed the twin cities of Bhubaneswar And Cuttack City on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the rain was followed by surface wind reaching 40 –50 kmph lashing the twin cities at around 7.30 pm and moderate rain continues in many parts.

The twin city dwellers experience the season’s first thunderstorm under the impact of westerly disturbance.