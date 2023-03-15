Thunderstorm and Rain Likely In Several Odisha Districts Today

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places in Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain is likely to affect some parts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal districts of Odisha during the next three hours due to western disturbances, the Bhubaneswar regional center of India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Wednesday morning.

In addition, rainfall is expected in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Koraput, and Gajapati districts today. Dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of the state.