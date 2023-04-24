Thunderstorm and Hailstorm in these Odisha districts today

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm or hailstorm is likely to occur in several districts of Odisha today as the Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued warning in this regard.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph with hail and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara, the Meteorological Centre forecasted and issued Orange Warning for these districts.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Angul, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Gajapati, the Meteorological Centre added and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.

Temperature Forecast: No large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 3 days and gradual rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius thereafter.