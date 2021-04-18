Thunderstorm Alert Issued To 16 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Sunday issued thunderstorm warning for 16 districts of Odisha.

According to IMD, “Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Rayagada.”

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Bolangir and Bhadrak, and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha, it added.