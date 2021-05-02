Thunderstorm Alert Issued To 16 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Sunday issued thunderstorm warning for 16 districts of Odisha.

As per the IMD’s latest buleltin, “Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Nayagarh.”

“Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Nayagarh and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha,” it added.

It further stated that Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to gradually fall by 2-3°C during next 3-4 days over the districts of Odisha.