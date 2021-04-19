Thunderstorm Alert Issued To 16 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: As many as 16 districts of Odisha have been issued thunderstorm warning from the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput and Keonjhar.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, “Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts in the next few hours.”

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Angul, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha, it forecasted.

No large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) during next 4-5 days over the districts of Odisha, it added.