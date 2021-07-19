Thunderstorm Alert Issued For These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Monday issued thunderstorm with lightning alert for several districts of Odisha in the next few hours.

The IMD has also issued a yellow warning for Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara districts.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, these districts are very likely to experience lightning and thunderstorm accompanied by light downpours till 3:30 pm.

People in these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly to move safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.