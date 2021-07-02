Thunderstorm Alert Issued For Nine Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm alert for 9 districts of Odisha.

The yellow warning has been sounded for Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.

These districts are very likely to experience lightning and thunderstorm accompanied by light downpours till 4 pm.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly to move safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.