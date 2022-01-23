Thunderstorm Alert Issued For 9 Odisha Dists Today

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm alert for nine districts of Odisha today.

The alert has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of north Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of south Odisha today, it forecasted.

It further predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha tomorrow.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Bolangir, Boudh, Kandhamal and Kalahandi tomorrow, it added.