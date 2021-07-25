Thunderstorm Alert Issued For 18 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 18 districts of Odisha.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Khurda, Puri, Kandhamal and Nayagarh.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts,” the Meteorological Centre forecasted.

Meanwhile, a fresh Low Pressure Area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around 28th July.