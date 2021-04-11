Thunderstorm Alert Issued For 16 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here today issued thunderstorm alert for 16 districts of Odisha.

The alert has been sounded for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Jajpur.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, “Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Jajpur,” the Meteorological Centre predicted.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha, it added.

There will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next 3-4 days, it stated.