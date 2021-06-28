Thunderstorm Alert Issued For 16 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm alert for 16 districts of Odisha.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput and Kandhamal.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over thees districts,” said IMD’s latest bulletin.

A yellow warning has also been issued for these above districts till tomorrow morning.

” Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the coastal districts, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and at one or two places over rest districts of Odisha today, the IMD said.”