Thunderstorm Alert For These Odisha Dists Today

Bhubaneswar: Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD has informed that, Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Boudh and Kandhamal today.

Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur today.

Similarly, Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada tomorrow (September 24).

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati on September 25.