Thundershower With Lightning Likely In These Odisha Dists Incl Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning is likely to affect some parts of districts of Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Ganjam, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Balasore, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Kendrapada, Khordha ( including Bhubaneswar), Cuttack (including Cuttack City), Bhadrak, Gajapati, Rayagada, Angul and Dhenkanal within next three hours, warned a nowcast warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD’s) regional office here at 3.25 PM.

The weather agency has issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for the aforementioned districts.

The agency has advised people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.