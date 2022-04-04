Thundershower Likely In Several Odisha Dists; Maximum Temperature To Remain Above Normal

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here on Monday predicted light to moderate rain and thundershower in several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, rainfall/thundershower alert has been issued for the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

“There will be no large change in the maximum (Day) temperature during the next five days over the districts of Odisha. The maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre in the weather forecast.

Weather Forecast For Next Three Days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Mayurbhanj.