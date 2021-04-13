Thundershower, Lightning Alert Issued For 7 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Tuesday issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 7 districts of Odisha.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput and Gajapati districts.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, “Light thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in one or two places on these above districts till 5.30 PM today.”

People are advised to remain cautious and stay safe during lightning.