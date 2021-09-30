Thundershower Alert
Thundershower Alert Issued For Several Odisha Dists

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre in its evening bulletin has issued thundershower with lightning alert for several districts of Odisha for the next three hours.

“Light  to Moderate Rain /Thundershower with Lightning likely to affect some parts of districts of  Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada,  Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonpur, Baragarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur  & Bhadrak within the next three  hours.” the Met Cente said.

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

