Thundershower Alert Issued For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre in its evening bulletin has issued thundershower with lightning alert for several districts of Odisha for the next three hours.

“Light to Moderate Rain /Thundershower with Lightning likely to affect some parts of districts of Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonpur, Baragarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur & Bhadrak within the next three hours.” the Met Cente said.

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.