Thuamul Rampur ASI Caught Taking Rs 6K Bribe

Bhawanipatna: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday caught the Assistant Revenue Inspector (ASI) of Thuamul Rampur Police station in Kalahandi red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from an accused.

According to reports, ASI, Ramesh Chandra Pattanaik had demanded Rs 6,000 from an accused to facilitate him in an enquiry and not to put the complaint at a disadvantage.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today wherein the accused Pattnaik was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in front of the old bus stand in Bhawanipatna while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 6,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Pattnaik and seized in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash as well as pant pocket wash of Pattnaik gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential government quarter and office room of ASI at Thuamul Rampur and the residential house at Ramsagarpada.