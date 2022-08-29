Three Youths Nabbed With 2 Country-Made Firearms In Possession Infront of City Mall

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Monday apprehended three youths in front of Bhawani Mall of Saheed Nagar and seized two illegal country-made firearms loaded with magazines and live bullets from the trio.

According to reports, personnel of Saheed Nagar police station and Team 60 conducted the raid in front of the shopping mall and apprehended the accused persons.

As per the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that they might have planned to commit dacoity in the locality. Further interrogation of the accused persons and investigation of the case is underway, the police said.

The accused persons have been identified as Ronnie alias Ranjan Kumar Nayak (23), a native of Ganjam district, at present staying in Jharapada neat Ganesh Mandap Chhak within Laxmisagar PS, Mukesh Sahoo (20), a native of Nayagarh, at present staying in Sabar Sahi near Fish Market Kalpana Squareand Arunajeet Naik (26), staying near Mangala Temple, Patana Sahi within Lingaraj PS.

Two country-made firearms, two Magazines, Seven rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunitions, one Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle (Regd. No.ORC-0497)and one Hero Maestro scooter (Regn. No. Ob-02-Q-5622) have been seized from them, the police added.

Saheed Nagar Police Station has registered a case (409/2022) under Sections 341/332/353/307/ 294/ 506/34 of the IPC and 25/27 of the Arms Act.