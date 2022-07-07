Three Workers Die Of Asphyxiation In Gajapati

Gajapati: Three workers died of asphyxiation at a chowmein factory in Narayan Nagar of Mohana area in Gajapati district late Wednesday night.

Two among the deceased have been identified as Aruna Sahu of Berhampur, Prabhakar Dalei of Kampguda. The identity of another youth was yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the incident occurred last night while the youths were asleep after switching on the heat gas machine to dry the noodles. However, they were found unconscious this morning.

On being informed, the local police and firefighters reached the spot and rescued the victims to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mohana. On arrival, doctors declared them brought dead, said sources.

While the exact reason behind the death of workers was not clear, preliminary investigation suggests they lost their lives due to suffocation.