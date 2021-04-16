Three Women Killed Another Critical In Landslide In Koraput

Semiliguda: At least three women were killed while one sustained critical injuries in a landslide at Podaguda in Koraput district today. The deceased were identified as Ramulama Musuri, her daughter Debi Musuri and Mitula Kota.

Reportedly, the incident took place while around 11 women from Marilaupadu village under Ralegada GP in Pattangi block had gone to Podaguda Badapadu to bring mud to mop their house when a huge portion of mud caved in near Podaguda bridge.

While three of them died on the spot another one sustained grievous injuries. The injured woman was immediately rushed to the Pottangi community health centre (CHC) in critical condition.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.