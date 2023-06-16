Three Wildlife Poachers Held In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Three poachers were caught red-handed while laying electric traps to hunt wild boars at Siletpani village under Dhama range of Sambalpur on Thursday night.

According to Sambalpur DFO, a joint patrolling apprehended three for attempting to hunt wild boars in Siletpani village of Dhama range under Sambalpur division at around 12.30 am.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Bijay Bag and Rakesh Kujur of Amkuni village and Jasman Lakra of Dakra village.

A case has been booked under Wildlife Act and Electricity Act. The Electricity department has also been requested to book a case for theft and abatement under IPC and Electricity Act. The three accused persons have been forwarded to judicial custody, informed Sambalpur DFO.