Three Trains To Have Stoppage At Nawapara Road Station: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demands from travelling passengers, it has decided to provide a stoppage of three pairs of trains at Nawapara Road Station on an experimental basis for a period of six months, the East Coast Railway informed on Friday.

Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Express (4 days in a week), Korba-Visakhapatnam-Korba Express and Bilaspur-Tirupati-Bilaspur Express will provide stoppage at Nawapara Road w.e.f. last week of August 2022.

12843/12844 Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Express from Puri w.e.f. 24th August will arrive at Nawapara Road at 0628hrs and will leave at 0630hrs towards Ahmedabad. This train from Ahmedabad w.e.f. 23rd August 2022 will arrive at Nawapara Road at 1805hrs and will leave at 1807hrs towards Puri.

18517/18518 Korba-Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from both directions w.e.f. 23rd August 2022 will stop at Nawapara Road. This train from Korba will arrive at Nawapara Road at 2213hrs and will leave at 2215hrs towards Visakhapatnam. This train from Visakhapatnam will arrive at Nawapara Road at 0403hrs and will leave at 0405hrs towards Korba.

Similarly, 17481/17482 Bilaspur-Tirupati-Bilaspur Express from Bilaspur w.e.f. 23rd August will arrive at Nawapara Road at 1933hrs and will leave at 1935hrs towards Tirupati. This train from Tirupati w.e.f. 26th August 2022 will arrive at Nawapara Road at 1208hrs and will leave at 1210hrs towards Bilaspur.