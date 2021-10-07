Three Tourists Swept Into Puri Sea, 1 Still Missing

Puri: As many as three tourists have been swept away in the strong water currents while taking bath at the sea in Puri on Thursday evening.

While two persons have been rescued by the lifeguards and admitted to the Puri DHH, another is still missing.

According to sources, the trio was swept away by strong currents while they were bathing in the designated bathing zone near the Light House beach.

However, the locals, lifeguards were quick to act, they heard the screams and dived into the sea and successfully rescued two of them while one is still missing.

The search operation for the missing tourist is still underway.