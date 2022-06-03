Three Tourists Held For Attacking Servitors In Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri: Police have detained three West Bengal tourists for allegedly attacking Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) and Pratihari servitors in Srimandir.

According to reports, the incident took place while the devotees, hailing from West Bengal were forcefully trying to enter through the Beharan Dwara of the Srimandir when Pratihari Servitors Chandan Khuntia and JTP Shyamsundar Mishra stopped them. Irked over the matter the devotees attacked them.

Following this, the servitors lodged a complaint with the Singhadwara Police.

Acting on the complaint, police have detained the accused tourists for further investigation.