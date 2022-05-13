Three Terrorists Killed In Encounter By Security Forces In Kashmir

Srinagar: Three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter that broke out in Aragam of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to reports, two of the three were involved in the attack on Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat on Thursday.

“BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more terrorist killed (total 2). Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Brar area of Bandipora.