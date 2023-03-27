Pilgrims Feared Drowned
representative image
Top NewsBreakingState

Three Students Go Missing In Devi River In Jagatsinghpur

By Pragativadi News Service
14

Jagatsinghpur: Three students went missing after they drowned while taking a bath in the Devi river. Search operation is on to trace the students.

The incident took place at Machhgaon in Jagatsinghpur district. One of the missing students is from Ambshala of Balikudar area while two others are from Bhubaneswar.  The missing students were studying in plus two at a private college in Bhubaneswar.

Three students from Bhubaneswar had visited their friend’s house at Ambasal Balikudar. Four of them had gone to bathe in the Devi river.

All of them were swept away in the current duringbath. One among them was rescued by the locals while others are yet to be traced.

The rescued student has been admitted to a local hospital as his condition is critical.

Pragativadi News Service 19244 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking